Forum: Regulation needed to punish firms that do shoddy renovation work

I am a resident of a strata-titled development who has had to endure incessant noise from renovation works in a couple of homes adjacent to mine.

One of these neighbours had to demolish the cabinets installed by the renovator due to shoddy workmanship. Residents had to put up with two additional months of noise from new renovation works.

With Singapore embracing working from home and hybrid working, a greater proportion of the population will be adversely affected by contractors who do their work poorly.

In a written answer to a parliamentary question in 2016, the Ministry of National Development said the Building and Construction Authority and Housing Board do not regulate the quality and schedule of renovation works, and that these are contractual issues between the home owner and the contractor.

Perhaps strict regulations should now be put in place to penalise errant contractors. As a first step, all companies involved in renovation works should be required to be listed in HDB’s Directory of Renovation Contractors and come under its regulatory oversight.

Also, a statutory board overseeing matters related to renovation, such as inconvenience caused to neighbours by renovation works, should be set up and given the power to deliver judgments on these matters and impose punishment. This would provide recourse for home owners and their neighbours affected by shoddy work.

Jonathan Ng