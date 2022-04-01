Forum: Regular public education on importance of securing kids in cars

We refer to the letter by Ms Loy Xue Qian, "Parents need to be reminded of safety rules for children in cars" (March 25).

Under the Road Traffic Act, anyone below the height of 1.35m must be secured with an approved child restraint or body-restraining seat belt. Drivers who fail to ensure this can be liable to a fine not exceeding $1,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both, for a first offence.

The penalties are higher for subsequent offences. If offered composition, the drivers will also be given demerit points.

The Traffic Police conducts regular enforcement against motorists who fail to comply with this requirement.

We also regularly educate the public on the importance of young children being properly secured in an approved child seat or booster seat while in a moving vehicle. We work closely with KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on this.

KKH has published some guidelines to improve child safety in cars. For example, children who are 12 and younger should not sit in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

More information is available on the hospital's website (https://www.kkh.com.sg/patient-care/conditions-treatments/buckle-up-saf…).

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force