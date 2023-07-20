Forum: Regular maintenance is carried out at Garden of Peace

We thank Mr Koh Choon Hua for his feedback on the Garden of Peace, an inland ash scattering garden at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex (Garden should give visitors a feeling of peace, July 13).

The Garden of Peace adopts an open garden concept, with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering. Since its opening in May 2021, it has been well-received, with more than 3,300 ash scattering sessions completed.

National Environment Agency regularly carries out maintenance of landscaping and infrastructure at the Garden of Peace to provide a conducive and clean environment for visitors. Visitors can rest at the seating areas at the lanes and at the sheltered pavilion.

To maintain a clean and serene environment and the secular nature of the garden, religious rites or ceremonies such as burning of joss sticks, placement of food offerings, playing of instruments or music are not permitted within the garden. There is a prayer facility near the North Gate at the Garden of Peace for families who wish to conduct simple rites.

Sprinklers are activated at the end of the day to enable the ashes to percolate into the soil and allow the ashes to be returned to the earth.

We wish to assure Mr Koh that we will continue to upkeep our facilities and look into the suggestions to enhance the experience of users and visitors.

Pun Wui-Mei

Director

Memorial Facilities and Planning Division

National Environment Agency