Forum: Regular checks made at bike bays for derelict bicycles

We thank Mr Heng Twa Kiat for his letter (Clear racks of discarded bikes, July 29).

We agree that having more bicycle bays at void decks may not necessarily resolve the issue of perceived demand.

As each estate's demographics and situation are unique, there is a need to look at several factors to ensure that the best solution is applied for each estate.

We wish to share our current procedures for the removal of derelict bicycles. Derelict bicycles refer to those that are deemed substantially unusable (crushed, rusted and so on), have essential parts missing or damaged beyond safe riding (with exception to the seat and front wheel), or have both tyres flattened or missing.

We conduct regular checks for derelict bicycles at all bicycle bays. Notices for removal (with a grace period to allow residents time to claim their bicycle) will be secured to derelict bicycles.

Should the notice remain after the grace period, we will remove the bicycle for a short period of safekeeping, before arranging for proper disposal.

While we try to free up more space at the bicycle bays for other residents, we also need to exercise some leniency, as some residents do lay claim to visibly aged or neglected bicycles.

Nonetheless, we are looking into more solutions to tighten our validation process, as well as to engage owners who leave their bicycles at the bays over a long period of time. We hope to find new ways to improve the bicycle parking situation.

Should our residents require further clarification or assistance, please feel free to contact our Ops Centre on 6590-9500.

Mike Ngin

Senior Public Relations Manager

Pasir Ris - Punggol Town Council