Forum: Regular bus shuttle found to be most effective way to connect Terminal 4 to other terminals

We refer to Mr Keith Wong's feedback (Terminal 4 connectivity issues should have been addressed earlier, Sept 14).

The feasibility of a Skytrain link between Terminal 4 and Terminal 2 was studied by Changi Airport Group (CAG) with external consultants when T4 was being planned.

T2 and T4 are more than 2km apart, and the land in between is criss-crossed by overhead aircraft taxiway bridges for aircraft and road bridges for vehicles to cross above Airport Boulevard.

The only viable way to have a train connection would be to dig tunnels for trains to run underground, and the travel time on such a train system would be comparable to the alternative of having frequent shuttle buses.

After much deliberation, it was determined that a regular bus shuttle would be the most effective way to connect T4 to the other terminals.

Hence, when T4 opened in 2017, and since its reopening on Sept 13, CAG has been running a free shuttle bus service connecting T4 and the other terminals frequently throughout the day. In addition, T4 is served by four public bus services (service numbers 24, 34, 36 and 110).

CAG also has regular shuttle services on the airside to ferry transit passengers and their checked-in bags between T4 and the other terminals.

Apart from having clear directional signs within the terminals, airport staff are deployed to guide and assist passengers and visitors in finding their way at the airport.

Information on the shuttle bus and public transport services is available on the Changi Airport website, as well as on our iChangi mobile app.

Ang Siew Min

Senior Vice-President

Airport Operations Management

Changi Airport Group