Forum: Reflections on issues faced should guide daily actions

I agree with Mr Teo Kok Seah that we should treat National Day as a special occasion, and that Singaporeans should ponder over the challenges faced by our nation on that day (Don't treat National Day as just another public holiday, July 15).

Reflection on the problems we face should go beyond National Day, though.

We should let this reflection guide our daily actions, such as saving water and electricity given our limited resources.

We could also use this opportunity to recap the achievements made over the past year.

Ng Choon Lai