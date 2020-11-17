Forum: Reduction in ComCare aid a burden to recipients

Recently, I came to know of a family of ComCare recipients who were notified by their Social Service Office (SSO) that their ComCare assistance had been reviewed as they and/or their household members are receiving cash assistance from the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (Sirs).

According to the SSO, Sirs would be able to meet their living expenses during this period.

As a result, the cash assistance provided by the SSO has been reduced, to $100-plus. The usual amount would be slightly above $1,000.

The recipients, already grappling with other anxieties such as employment, were disappointed as they did not expect this. Many are in contract employment, and do not know if they will get another job immediately after their current contract ends.

Some recipients might also want to try and set aside something from the Sirs payout for a rainy day and not use it only for current living expenses.

This money is not a panacea for the financial woes of recipients, more so when no one knows how long this crisis will last.

In August, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said on his Facebook

page: "The effects of Covid-19 will still be felt for some time to come. This health and economic crisis has especially affected the lower-income and vulnerable members of our society. But I would like to assure Singaporeans that help will continue to be available to them" (Six more months of ComCare assistance for 6,000 families, Aug 8).

Can the Ministry of Social and Family Development reconsider this review and reinstate the cash assistance provided to ComCare recipients to their original amount?

This will help ease their worries and lighten their financial burden.

Kevin Tan