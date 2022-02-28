Forum: Redouble efforts to prepare for other serious outbreaks

According to Ministry of Health (MOH) data, there were around 4,400 pneumonia deaths in 2019 alone. Pneumonia as a proportion of total deaths grew from 13.7 per cent in 2006 to 20.7 per cent in 2019. A large contributor to pneumonia deaths is influenza which accounts for about 720 deaths each year.

If there had been campaigns to encourage more people to take flu vaccines, wear masks, wash hands and stay at home when they have the flu, pneumonia would have accounted for far fewer deaths. This is not idle speculation as the aforementioned measures have resulted in a huge drop in influenza and pneumonia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 has been a costly "dress rehearsal" for the next pandemic. MOH should redouble efforts to prepare Singapore for a flu pandemic and other serious outbreaks.

Albert Tay Beng Guan