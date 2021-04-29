Forum: Record-keeping alone will not improve puppies' welfare

I thank the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for outlining the pet shop regulatory framework in Singapore (AVS does regular inspection and enforces rules to ensure compliance on animal welfare, April 26).

In relation to my earlier query and the points raised by Ms Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon in her letter (Shops should give up older unsold puppies to AVS for adoption, April 21), the key concern was with the fate of unsold puppies at commercial pet shops.

I note AVS' emphasis that proper record-keeping of pets in these establishments has been put in place for identification and traceability purposes.

Unfortunately, these records deal with only the physical whereabouts of these pets, and not so much with the continued monitoring of their welfare and existence.

Should these puppies end up in a puppy mill, which is not governed by AVS' licensing framework, or be euthanised, the record-keeping will not improve the welfare of these puppies.

While I believe AVS is doing good work in regulating these commercial enterprises, it should initiate more enforcement to protect unsold puppies from harm and unnecessary death.

Ms Poh made a positive suggestion for unsold puppies to be surrendered to AVS for adoption, at a nominal fee. This will prevent pet shops from breeding and/or importing too many puppies.

Chia Teck Joo