Forum: Reconsider practicality of bomb shelters in flats

Looking at the war in Ukraine makes me wonder if bomb shelters in homes are necessary.

It looks like most Ukrainians are taking shelter underground, and many high-rise apartments have been badly damaged by bombs, missile attacks and artillery fire.

Perhaps our authorities need to rethink having underground shelters in high-rise public and private properties rather than in our own homes.

There are good reasons for having big communal shelters because during a war, we need to look at:

Physical and emotional support which may be easier to find in larger groups of people.

Food and water supply.

Sanitation.

Accessibility of these shelters from our homes (perhaps a 10- to 15-minute walk away from most HDB homes).

In an HDB estate, it might be easier to build an underground shelter in addition to the carparks. It could offer more room for people to shelter in, instead of having a family of four or five squeezing into a flat's small bomb shelter.

The removal of bomb shelters in apartments would give families much-needed space, especially in any future pandemic or hybrid work arrangement where people are likely to work from home or have home-based learning.

Most people are now using their bomb shelters as store rooms or maid's rooms. The space freed up could be better used.

David Goh Chee Hoe