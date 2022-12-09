Forum: Reconsider how health insurance coverage works to relieve hospital bed crunch

I refer to the commentary by Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik on the bed crunch at hospitals (Address root cause of crunch at hospitals, not just add more beds and staff, Dec 5) and the Ministry of Health’s response (Care models in place to tackle needs of ageing population in hospitals, Dec 7).

Beyond encouraging healthy living and adding beds, I believe another cause of the bed crunch is how medical insurance is structured. Ask any Singaporean why he prefers to be hospitalised, and he will likely answer that it is because his medical insurance policies cover hospitalisation costs and post-hospitalisation follow-up, but exclude outpatient treatment costs if there is no hospitalisation record.

Financially, it often makes more sense for patients to be hospitalised. If their medical insurance policies cover outpatient costs without requiring hospitalisation, I am confident that many patients and their families would not pressure doctors into admitting the patients.

I suggest that insurers offer incentives to solve the bed crunch issue. For example, if an individual has no hospital admissions for the calendar year, there could be some form of reward like vouchers, a discount or an increased insurance claims limit for subsequent years (capped at a certain number of years).

The public needs to be educated on the potential dangers of frequent hospital admissions. Patients who are frequently admitted to hospital have a higher risk of coming into contact with antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

I hope insurance companies and the Ministry of Health will reconsider how medical insurance is structured.

Woo Jia Qian