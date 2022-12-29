Forum: Recognise women’s roles and contributions, whatever form they may take

The Straits Times’ Insight editor Lin Suling may not like being bombarded with reminders that “the family nucleus is the building block of a successful Singapore society”, but this to me just shows that people are well aware of how demanding a commitment it is to start a family, and how necessary it is for the country that a further decline of an already dismal fertility rate be stemmed (What’s wrong with being a childless married woman?, Dec 10).

Ms Lin comprehensively maps out what it takes to be a parent, and I wholeheartedly agree that it is not a decision to be taken lightly. But these are the very challenges that our own parents had to face when they raised us, while probably having a lot less than what we have today, and parents today are facing and overcoming these challenges.

No woman should be coerced into having a child in today’s society. What’s perhaps required is time and gradual acceptance for societal perceptions and expectations to adjust.

Instead of debating what should be seen as selfish or what it means for a woman to lead a successful and fulfilling life today, perhaps we can shift our focus to how every woman can be recognised for her various roles and contributions, whatever form they may now take.

Debi Lin