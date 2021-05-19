Forum: Recognise role of counsellors in mental health ecosystem as well

Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng asked about the ratio of mental health professionals to the resident population in Singapore in Parliament last week.

In then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong's response, only psychiatrists and psychologists were mentioned.

The omission of counsellors could give the impression that we are not an integral part of the mental health ecosystem, when in fact counsellors contribute significantly to the psychological well-being of Singaporeans of all ages and backgrounds, and are often the first professional points of contact for those experiencing psychological distress.

Counsellors serve an important role in almost every community and institutional setting.

For example, the Ministry of Education has laudably ensured that every public school has at least one resident counsellor.

It was also reported that the National Care Hotline (manned by volunteers, many of whom are counsellors) launched in April last year received more than 6,600 calls in close to three weeks (Over 6,600 calls made to National Care Hotline, April 30, 2020).

And counsellors provide crucial support in crisis and suicide situations through avenues such as the Samaritans of Singapore.

More corporate organisations are also providing employee assistance programmes for their staff.

I have observed more Singaporeans - especially among the younger generation - wanting to become trained counsellors, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

More than a thousand people have graduated with master's level qualifications in counselling from my counselling school, and the school is continuing to see more enrolments.

This growth in interest bodes well for the building of Singapore's capacity to support people's mental health needs.

I hope the Government will give more formal recognition to the counselling profession to continue enhancing Singapore's psychological resilience.

This would not only encourage more people to acquire mental health support skills, but also assure those who suffer in silence that professional help is just a phone call away.

Jessica Leong (Dr)