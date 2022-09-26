Forum: Recognise hard work of People's Association staff

I'm grateful that front-line staff such as healthcare professionals have worked extra hard the past few years to help us overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

People's Association (PA) staff in community centres play a leading role in supporting government initiatives and helping communities in Singapore.

Given the PA staff's important work of community building and service to society, it would be meaningful and beneficial for them, along with medical staff and teaching staff, to receive salary adjustments and bonuses.

As a volunteer in the community, I have seen how hard the PA staff work on the ground on weekdays, weeknights and weekends. I have also noticed a significant turnover in staff over the years due to the demanding nature of community work.

It's important that we attract and retain capable PA staff as they help build a better Singapore too.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat