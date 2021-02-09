Forum: Recognise contribution of others in personal success

Results from the recent study on Singaporean values by the Institute of Policy Studies brought up one point: More Singaporeans agree that their individual efforts should be incentivised, as opposed to the statement that income should be distributed more equally (3 in 5 here prioritise environment over jobs, economy, Feb 4).

In a meritocratic society, it is understandable why most of us tend to think that our personal success is solely the fruits of one's own labour. However, such a view can be misplaced, disregarding the contribution of others in our personal success.

In carrying out our daily tasks, be it at work or at home, we depend on others more than we realise.

We can give our best at work because there are others performing other tasks for us.

Tasks such as maintaining cleanliness in our neighbourhood, taking care of our young children and aged parents, and transporting us to our workplace are all done for us by others.

We choose to give up performing these tasks so that we can free up our time and energy to perform other tasks that generate higher monetary returns.

As such, what seems like our personal achievement is not entirely generated through our own effort, but through the contribution of others who help us to perform our other tasks.

Should we disregard the contribution of others to our personal success, simply because the tasks they perform are of lower monetary value?

Can we still reap the same amount of monetary reward if we were to take back all these tasks and perform them ourselves?

It is also heartening to know that there is a greater sense that everyone in society should be provided for through government support, as highlighted in the study.

However, we also need to realise that it is not the responsibility of the Government alone to ensure we live up to the national Pledge to build a democratic society based on justice and equality.

Happiness, prosperity and progress for Singapore do not materialise on their own. It starts with us recognising the contribution of others.

We may then be more likely to accept ideas such as raising the wages of low-income earners, cleaning up after ourselves in hawker centres and generally being more compassionate towards others who play a role in our success.

Wong Wan Hoong