Forum: Recognise citizens who help improve Singapore

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Singapore has a well-established system of national awards to recognise those who have rendered valuable service to the nation. These honours cover contributions in fields such as public service, community work, the professions, business, the arts, sports and science.

We also recognise acts of exceptional bravery, including those by police officers and other public servants who put themselves at risk to protect others.

In the corporate sector, the practice of encouraging ground-up improvement is well established. Most companies maintain schemes to encourage employee participation and to recognise employees for contributions that improve efficiency, productivity, safety and work practices.

But what about the ordinary citizen who notices a problem, suggests a practical solution and follows through until something is done?

A resident may, for example, highlight a road-safety concern, suggest an improvement to a pedestrian crossing, identify a problem with a footpath or drain, or propose an enhancement to a park or public space. Some of these suggestions can lead to tangible improvements benefiting many other residents.

Platforms such as OneService and LifeSG provide convenient channels for residents to report municipal issues and make suggestions. These platforms also allow agencies and town councils to follow up on matters raised by the public.

Perhaps we could go one step further by recognising citizens whose constructive suggestions lead to meaningful improvements.

I am not suggesting another national medal or prestigious award. A simple Citizen Contribution Award, certificate of appreciation or modest commemorative token would be sufficient.

Such recognition could perhaps be presented by the constituency MP on behalf of the relevant agency or town council.

The monetary value is not important. What matters is the message: “Your contribution has been noticed and appreciated.”

Recognition need not be reserved only for those who have made extraordinary contributions over many years. Sometimes, a simple idea from an ordinary resident can make everyday life safer, more convenient or more pleasant for many others.

Such a scheme could encourage more Singaporeans to take an active interest in their surroundings and contribute constructive ideas instead of merely pointing out problems.

After all, building a better Singapore is a shared effort between the Government and its citizens.

Goy Soong Ngee