Forum: Rebalancing work and life can help create a purpose-driven existence

The recent Straits Times article, “Old and lonely after a successful career, and even when living with family” (May 16), and its message about the need to rebalance work and life resonated with me.

At 45, I find myself at the halfway mark of my life, caught in the challenging position of being both a caregiver to my ageing parents and a parent to three young children.

As I try to fulfil these various roles, I often feel pulled in different directions, struggling to maintain balance.

In the past, retirement seemed to be the ultimate goal, a time when the demands of work would ease, and life would enter a slower, more relaxed phase.

However, witnessing a few untimely deaths has made me realise that life is unpredictable, and our carefully laid plans may not always come to fruition.

We sometimes find ourselves chasing unsustainable lifestyles, accumulating possessions to impress people we might not even care about deeply.

Yet, as Albert Einstein wisely said: “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.”

As we navigate our 40s and beyond, we should strive to embrace new adventures and live life to the fullest.

This period of our lives can be both exciting and daunting, but it’s essential to recognise the value of pursuing our passions, setting meaningful goals, and finding balance between our work, family and personal growth.

Let’s learn from Einstein and focus on what truly matters.

Rebalancing work and life can help us create a fulfilling and purpose-driven existence, allowing us to enjoy every moment and make the most of the time we have.

Tan Chin Hock