Forum: Reasons to look forward to the new year with hope

There are three reasons for the average Singaporean to look forward to the new year with joy and hope (2022: A year of fear, sorrow, hope and joy, Dec 30).

First, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused widespread disruption to the lives of every Singaporean.

The underlying fundamentals that allowed us to succeed as an air hub, a sea hub and a tourist destination have all been shaken to the core. Suddenly, everyone realised how vulnerable we are as a nation.

Yet the Government was able to provide for Singaporeans. Supermarket shelves continue to be stocked. We were able to draw upon our reserves again and again to lessen the economic impact on businesses and workers.

For this, we need to thank the founding leaders who put in place a resilient system that was able to withstand the pandemic. I am full of hope that we will be able to do so in the coming year even if the pandemic persists.

Second, the Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be an extremely wicked problem. In planning and policy, a wicked problem is a problem that is difficult to solve because of incomplete, contradictory and interdependent factors that are often difficult to recognise.

Over the past two years, with no certainty over how the pandemic would pan out, our fourth-generation leaders had to give directives, persuade Singaporeans to accept them and keep things under control. I am glad that the 4G leaders have been put to the test. I am full of hope that a truly resilient leadership will emerge that is capable of leading the nation for the next 10 years.

Finally, one of the pandemic's key lessons is to recognise the strategic importance of technology as a critical component of our lives. This was evident in the quantum leap by everyone in adopting digital means to carry on with life, work and play.

Going into the new year, I am full of hope that a small nation like Singapore can continue to not only survive but also thrive. It is now clear that our goal should be to enable a tech-centric future where the average Singaporean can thrive.

Liu Fook Thim