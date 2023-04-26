Forum: Reasonable for some firms to hire a woman over a man

It is incorrect to ascribe the failure to clinch certain types of jobs to gender discrimination (Gender bias hindering brother’s job search, April 19).

The letter writer said his brother had applied to be a school bus attendant, a clinic assistant and a bookshop assistant but was not successful. While it is true that these jobs can be easily done by a man, it is also plausible that there will be certain situations in which a man would not be suitable for these roles.

For example, some parents may not be comfortable with the idea of having their young children – especially girls – left alone in the bus under the care of two men, the driver and the attendant. And in a clinic, some female patients may prefer the presence of a female assistant when it comes to physical examinations.

Perhaps male job-seekers would stand a better chance with jobs such as warehouse assistants, stall assistants and pump attendants.

Lim Chee Khiam