Forum: Real-time updates on traffic situation at checkpoints available on several platforms

We thank Mr Chia Boon Teck for his suggestions (Two ideas to consider for drivers’ sake, Oct 13).

On the suggestion to provide U-turn options in the vicinity of the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, we are pleased to inform motorists that measures are already in place to aid drivers in this decision-making process.

In collaboration with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), real-time updates on the traffic situation at checkpoints are displayed on the electronic signboards along major expressways. Additionally, ICA provides motorists with updates on the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through radio broadcasts and social media to help them plan their journeys. Motorists driving to Malaysia can also check the OneMotoring website and navigation applications for similar updates before they embark on their journeys.

Motorists who change their minds when they are heading to Tuas Checkpoint can use Tuas West Road (Exit 24) and Tuas Road Roundabout (Exit 22) on the Ayer Rajah Expressway to turn back.

Motorists who change their minds when they are heading to Woodlands Checkpoint can use Woodlands Centre Road (Exit 10B) and Woodlands Avenue 3 (Exit 10A) on the Bukit Timah Expressway to turn back.

Mr Chia also suggested implementing countdown timers at traffic light junctions. In a trial, some motorists reacted to the countdown timer by speeding up, increasing the chances of an accident instead of enhancing safety. Comparable international studies also arrived at a similar conclusion.

To ensure safety at traffic light junctions, motorists are advised to follow the traffic light signals and not make pre-emptive actions before the lights change.

Traffic light timings are designed to provide a sufficient safety time buffer during the amber and “all-red” period. This is consistent with international practice.

Chandrasekar Palanisamy

Group Director, Traffic and Road Operations

Land Transport Authority