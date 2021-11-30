Forum: Reach out to others if you need help

I was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. People would come up to me and say: "You are really strong, I don't know how you do it."

By "it", they were referring to my accepting the ups and downs in my life. But I wondered if I really had accepted them.

There were times when I felt that I did not want to be in this body. I wondered if that was a red flag and if I needed help.

It was when I started to have those thoughts that I acknowledged that yes, I might need help, and asked my oncologist to refer me to a psychiatrist.

The word "psychiatrist" itself used to be taboo. Years back, telling others that you were seeing a psychiatrist could cause them to distance themselves from you due to a perception that something had to be wrong with you.

There is nothing wrong with seeking help if you are overloaded.

Just like your body, your mind can take only so much before it breaks down. There is nothing wrong with sharing how you feel.

Don't force yourself to accept things right away; give yourself time to digest all the information.

I urge members of the public to not keep things to themselves.

Share your feelings with others when necessary. If there is no one around to speak to, there are 24-hour hotlines, such as the one operated by Samaritans of Singapore, that you can call.

Remember that help is always there if you need it.

Nur Sarah Qistina

Helplines

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am-midnight)

MENTAL WELL-BEING

• Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

• Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

COUNSELLING

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800

ONLINE RESOURCES

• mindline.sg

• stayprepared.sg/mymental health

• eC2.sg

• www.tinklefriend.sg

• www.chat.mentalhealth.sg