Forum: Re-evaluate risk of animals to human health

Science has shown that certain groups of animals - specifically some groups of mammals - are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19 than others.

In Singapore, certain high-profile wildlife species such as wild boars, macaques and otters have become somewhat habituated to humans and have lost their natural fear instincts.

This has not only increased human-wildlife conflict when the animals enter urban areas to forage for food - posing a danger (wild boars) or nuisance (macaques and otters) to the public - but also increased opportunities for inter-species disease transmission between wildlife, humans and domestic animals.

Throughout history, pandemics have been linked largely to warm-blooded species such as mammals and birds.

Recently, minks in the Netherlands have been linked to animal-to-human transmission of Covid-19. One cannot rule out the possibility that other species could harbour the coronavirus or other future diseases and infect the human population.

As the local population grows, any spread of a future pandemic may be accelerated as a result of high densities of susceptible host animal species around humans, which could also contribute to viral mutation.

It is thus critical to spread out or reduce the densities of susceptible species among the human population to reduce this risk.

Also, enhanced traceability for such species should be developed. Examples include compulsory pet owner registration and/or microchipping. These also serve as a deterrent against animal abandonment.

Perhaps it is also time to promote more cold-blooded species that are recognised as pets by the international pet industry.

Promoting species that are less likely to contribute to the spread of diseases is one way to even out the risk of companion animals contributing to any pandemic spread in the future.

It could also give a significant boost to the local pet industry during this time of economic uncertainty.

Ong Junkai