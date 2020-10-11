Forum: Re-entry permit renewal depends on prevailing criteria

We refer to the letter by Mr Richard Faure-Field (Covid-19 travel restrictions affecting PR extension, Oct 3).

A valid re-entry permit (REP) allows a Singapore permanent resident (SPR) to retain his permanent residence status when travelling out of Singapore.

An SPR who leaves Singapore or remains overseas without a valid REP will lose his permanent residence status.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) takes into consideration the circumstances of each SPR in making a decision on the renewal of the REP.

These circumstances include whether the SPR is gainfully employed and still contributing to Singapore, and has family roots here.

For SPRs who have retired, we will generally renew their REP in recognition of their past contributions to Singapore.

If an SPR has a prolonged period of absence from Singapore, his REP may be renewed for a shorter duration, or even not at all.

In Mr Faure-Field's case, his last visit to Singapore was in 2014. His absence is therefore not because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Nonetheless, ICA had taken into consideration the fact that his wife still holds valid permanent residence status, and granted him a one-year REP.

Patrick Ong

Head

Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority