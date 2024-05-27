Forum: Ratings board for movies could loosen reins a little

As big fans of post-apocalyptic scenarios, my 12-year-old son and I had been looking forward to watching Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest instalment in the franchise.

Imagine our disappointment when we discovered the movie is rated NC16.

I imagine there is violence; but of the cartoonish sort that the previous Mad Max movies sported, and certainly nothing that is going to damage a 12-year-old’s brain.

This is not the first time we have been deprived of a cinematic father-son bonding opportunity by an overzealous ratings board.

We tried to watch Civil War and Napoleon recently. Again, my son was denied entry to both movies by the age ratings. I watched both movies later and was baffled as to why they would have been rated unsuitable for under-16s. Civil War’s main problem was its unremitting tedium, and Napoleon had a couple of brief sex scenes which were more comedic than erotic.

I don’t think I am a particularly liberal parent. But perhaps the ratings board could loosen up a little.

Philip Rowell