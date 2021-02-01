Forum: Raising the speed limit on expressways may save only a few minutes' travelling time

I read the two letters listing the pros and cons of increasing the speed limit on expressways to 110kmh (Keep current speed limit on expressways for safety of all road users; Raising speed limit on expressways will improve traffic flow, Jan 28).

This is a moot point for Singapore.

Let's just look at the maths. Assuming Singapore is 45km end to end; should you travel that distance unimpeded (with no one else on the road), it would take you 30 minutes going at 90kmh and 24 minutes going at 110kmh. That saves only six minutes.

We all know Singapore highways are never car-free and there are the normal bottlenecks that have nothing to do with speed, but rather just too many vehicles. The usual bottlenecks are on the Pan-Island Expressway, East Coast Parkway and Central Expressway.

In essence, there is maybe 20km of "open road" in Singapore (usually from east to west).

To travel 20km of open road at 90kmh, it'll take 13.3 minutes, and at 110kmh, it'll take 10.9 minutes. Only 2.4 minutes is saved. Is this really worth the increased risk of a potential fatal accident?

I think those who advocate a speed limit of 110kmh just want the thrill of going faster, and are not really concerned about saving time. You cannot compare Singapore with Malaysia as Malaysia has long open highways where the difference between 90kmh and 110kmh can result in a significant amount of time saved (for example, when travelling from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur).

We often hear of drivers losing control of their vehicles at 80kmh, imagine that driver doing 110kmh.

You don't want to increase your chance of a fatal accident just to save a few minutes.

Your loved ones would rather you be a few minutes late than dead. It is certainly not very rewarding to drive at 110kmh in Singapore.

Richard Martorano (Dr)