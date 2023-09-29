Forum: Raising some concerns about groups soliciting donations

Last Friday evening, I saw three youth groups soliciting donations at Bishan bus interchange. They were from three different companies. The numbers in each group were so large that they obstructed the pathway.

One organisation claimed the purpose of the donation drive was to buy rice for the poor and elderly. I saw some young children and old people donating.

I have seen youth soliciting funds at other places such as malls and Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street.

I wonder if the funds are channelled towards the intended purpose and how such activities are checked. I understand that donors can scan the QR codes presented by the youth to ascertain whether the organisations they represent have a House to House and Street Collections (HHSC) licence.

However, that does not assure the public on the proper use of the money collected. Also, there is much anxiety and reluctance over scanning QR codes for fear of scams.

After issuance of HHSC licences, are such organisations further audited for accountability and if the licences are renewed regularly?

Cindy Lee