I totally agree with President Halimah Yacob that rapists over 50 should not be spared caning (President urges review of caning age limit, Dec 20). A very strong message must be sent to would-be rapists.

Being able to commit the act above the age of 50 shows that the man is physically healthy enough to be caned.

Those given caning as a sentence know its horror. It would be a significant deterrent against rape.

Wee Gim Leong