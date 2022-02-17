Forum: Raise seniors' FairPrice discount to match Friday's 5%

I applaud FairPrice for its efforts to mitigate the rising cost of living by giving a 5 per cent discount for 100 daily staples every Friday at all its supermarkets until the year end (FairPrice to give 5% off basic food items on Fridays from March 4, Feb 15).

It was also reported that the existing 3 per cent discount schemes at the supermarkets for Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) cardholders on Mondays and Wednesdays will remain.

The new Friday discount will make the PG and MG discounts less useful.

These cardholders have less of a reason to go to shop at FairPrice on Mondays and Wednesdays and get the 3 per cent discount, since they can join the crowd on Fridays and get a 5 per cent discount on daily staples.

The latest discount also seems to run counter to Covid-19 measures that aim to spread out the crowds in public places. FairPrice should exercise social responsibility and keep Singapore safe.

FairPrice should consider adjusting its discount policy at supermarkets for PG and MG members by increasing its existing Monday and Wednesday discount to 5 per cent, similar to Friday's discount for the public, so as to spread out the crowds.

Harry Ong Heng Poh