Forum: Raise road dividers in high-risk areas to prevent accidents

I was sad to read about the fatal accident along Upper Thomson Road (Man dies in accident in Upper Thomson Road; lorry driver arrested for careless driving, July 7).

I use that stretch of road very frequently, and over the last few months, I have seen several accidents there, ranging from minor ones to incidents requiring medical attention.

A video of this particular accident posted online shows a lorry mounting the road divider before crashing head-on into a car travelling in the opposite direction.

As accidents of this nature have happened before, I urge the authorities to consider erecting concrete barriers or raising the road dividers, so that should a driver lose control of his vehicle, the chances of it mounting the divider and crossing over to the opposite lanes will be greatly minimised.

In my travels overseas, I have seen concrete barriers and raised kerbs which serve this purpose. While they may not be aesthetically pleasing, such measures could prevent future fatal accidents of a similar nature.

Roads that have a heavy volume of traffic or have a history of traffic accidents should be prioritised for these changes.

Terence Yip Seng Kuen