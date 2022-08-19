Forum: Raise pay of early childhood educators too

While I applaud the pay rise for Ministry of Education (MOE) teachers (35,000 teachers to get pay hike of 5%-10% from Oct 1, Aug 17), I would like to highlight that the salary for early childhood educators should also be raised to more closely match the starting pay of that of an MOE teacher.

It was reported that the starting pay for teachers is currently $2,810 to $3,650. A quick search online shows that it is $2,200 to $3,550 for an early childhood educator.

Let us not forget that childcare centre operating hours are usually from 7am to 7pm and they operate throughout the year, with no scheduled holidays, unlike MOE educators.

An early childhood educator is also responsible for shaping a child's life. With the proper pre-school experience, children do adapt more easily to primary school.

The difference in how MOE educators and early childhood ones are treated has always been vast, and I fear the gap will grow even further in years to come.

Sharis Wong