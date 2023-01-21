Forum: Raise low-wage workers’ self-worth with more than just better earnings

An Institute of Policy Studies survey found that twice as many non-PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) as PMETs said it was not at all true or only slightly true that they have meaningful careers (Blue-collar workers may have internalised society’s lower valuation of their work: Expert, Jan 17).

I have taught core skills for effectiveness and change to office and industrial workers, and sensed that their self-worth was lacking.

Higher earnings could improve their self-worth, but something else is needed for them to feel that they have meaningful careers and make a positive difference in the world.

PMET colleagues can build respect for these workers with sincere non-discriminatory behaviour. Customers can also say “thank you” and “sorry”, and be civil to service staff.

I once watched a documentary on a Japan Rail East train-cleaning crew who impressed passengers with how efficiently they cleaned train interiors within the very short time the train was at the station. These workers also volunteered to provide information between train arrivals, helping newcomers navigate the premises. Their fame drew many from afar to take photos with these minor celebrities.

During this Chinese New Year period, I am one of many who will be giving red packets to postmen, town council cleaners and sweepers.

Neighbourliness can be extended to anyone who serves us, regardless of his social standing.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu