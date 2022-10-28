Forum: Raise funds for maid who was blinded due to abuse

Updated
Published
51 sec ago

I was appalled and saddened to read how an Indonesian maid who came to Singapore to earn a living wound up blinded in both eyes and with a deformed ear due to physical abuse by her employer (Woman who repeatedly abused maid, causing her to go blind, gets 10 years’ jail, Oct 25).

I was also shocked to learn that her grievous injuries went undetected over six months and she was even sent home to Indonesia in that condition.

I hope that Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah will be compensated financially by her former employer for the inhumane pain and suffering inflicted upon her. 

If not, I hope non-governmental organisations like the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and Transient Workers Count Too can help to raise funds for her. Assistance will be much needed as she will have immense difficulty in finding a job to support herself and her family in future due to her blindness. 

If nothing else, the money raised would, hopefully, show that not all Singaporeans are as heartless as her abusive former employer.

Edwin Pang

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top