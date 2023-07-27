Forum: Raise awareness of skin cancer as world heats up

I refer to the report “National heat stress advisory launched as world hots up” (July 25).

Heat stress is undoubtedly a critical health concern, particularly when doing prolonged outdoor activities.

However, there is another insidious health hazard related to solar ultraviolet radiation that requires equal attention: skin cancer.

It is crucial to prioritise raising awareness about the dangers of ultraviolet exposure.

According to the Singapore Cancer Registry’s Trends in Cancer Incidence in Singapore 2014-2018, the average number of new skin cancer cases was 708 per year.

Most skin cancer cases can be attributed to too much exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Unlike heat-related disorders, skin cancer has a latency period of around 20 years, making prevention and early awareness even more critical.

Apart from cancer, ultraviolet radiation can also cause skin burns and premature ageing.

The authorities should not only continue to address heat stress but also focus on initiatives that combat the dangers of outdoor ultraviolet radiation.

This could involve implementing educational campaigns and encouraging the public to take preventive measures.

Solomon Tan