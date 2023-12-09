Forum: Raise amount of bursaries for students

I applaud the latest move by the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) to revise the income ceiling for its bursaries so that more needy students can qualify for them (New income ceiling for CDAC’s student bursaries; more needy families to get help, Dec 3).

In line with this move, can CDAC work with relevant agencies to increase the bursary amounts? With inflation, school canteen food prices have risen as well.

I have two primary school-going children, and food prices in the school canteen have gone up from $1.50 to $2 in the past two years.

Recipients of primary school bursaries of $300 per annum would find it hard to get a good meal with this amount.

There are 40 school weeks in a year and five school days in a week. This would work out to $1.50 per school day.

It would be good if the amount for primary school bursaries is increased to around $400. The amounts for secondary school and post-secondary school bursaries could also be adjusted.

The impending increases in the goods and services tax as well as water prices in 2024 would lead to a rise in food prices again.

If the intention is to help low-income families defray the costs of raising children in Singapore, some consideration should be given to increasing the bursary amounts.

Raymond Khoo Tin Wan