Forum: Race by stallholders to match prices may harm vibrant hawker heritage

The hawker centre that I frequent in Redhill has eight stalls selling hot drinks. Some years back, three of them decided to band together and raise prices by 10 cents for a cup of hot beverage. Within days, the remaining five stalls also matched the increase.

The hawker centre also had one dessert stall. Then a new stall moved in, matching the incumbent's pricing.

To "differentiate" itself, the incumbent raised prices by 10 cents across the board.

Within days, the new stall also raised its prices to match. This prompted the incumbent to raise prices one more time, which were also matched. This went on for another two rounds before the "war" finally ended.

Hawker stallholders raise their prices because of various reasons, such as inflation. Invariably, other stallholders selling similar products will match the increase.

This "principle" applies not only within the hawker centre or coffee shop, but also at nearby food shops; for who wouldn't want to earn more whenever possible?

But if this "creeping increase" is not checked, it may bring to an end Singapore's vibrant hawker heritage.

Boon Chuan Whee