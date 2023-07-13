Forum: Quiet quitters in organisations a wake-up call for CEOs

The report “Singapore has more quiet quitters than global average, survey shows” (July 12) should be a wake-up call for CEOs of organisations, as it can have serious ramifications on their firms’ performance and survival.

Supervisors play a critical role in this. Being fair, objective, keeping to promises, not short-changing staff and taking them for granted, and caring for their development, welfare and well-being are important attributes which ensure loyalty, good performance, increased productivity, and the absence of quiet quitting.

Unfortunately, it is common for supervisors to have only their own interests at heart. Their own survival and employment longevity supplant everything else.

A friend’s son, who works in a foreign bank, is a stellar performer. His supervisor depends on him to help achieve the team’s revenue target. Year after year, he did not disappoint. The supervisor promised him a promotion if he could achieve his target. He exceeded his target for five consecutive years but was not promoted.

Feeling short-changed and taken for granted, he decided to do only the necessary, regardless of his target and his supervisor’s expectations.

From a highly motivated performer, he has become a resentful and demotivated employee. He has become a quiet quitter. Who can blame him?

In most organisations, a distressed employee has no access to the CEO, who leaves the management of the team to the supervisor. As long as the team delivers, the supervisor is left very much on his own, regardless of the team’s well-being and morale.

Quiet quitting is a loss to an organisation, as productivity and loyalty, among other factors, will decline. To prevent this, the CEO must appreciate the importance of stamping out quiet quitting, and drive this initiative. In fact, the entire organisation must be involved in eradicating this organisational toxicity.

There must be a system within the organisation for dissenting employees to voice their unhappiness, without the risk of penalty. Stellar performers should be on the organisation’s radar, and should not be left to the mercy of supervisors.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan