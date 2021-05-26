Forum: Quarantine experience far from feeling like a 'staycation'

My daughter received a quarantine order as she was deemed a close contact of a St Margaret's Primary School pupil who tested positive.

Our experience, however, did not have the "staycation" feel that Straits Times correspondent Venessa Lee described (Quarantine with my son teaches me some things are so precious, May 20).

The hotel room was far from clean. Window ledges were visibly dusty and there were leftover rice grains and hair from the previous occupant on the floor.

There was only one small desk for me to "work from home" and for my daughter to undertake home-based learning.

There was no bottled water due to the hotel's environmental initiative. A note stuck to the desk had instructions to collect potable water from a restaurant on Level 4. This was of course not possible. Thankfully, Singapore's tap water is clean and drinkable.

Meals were certainly not balanced and extremely salty. Even the potato chips I had brought from home tasted like a low-sodium alternative.

No fruit was provided even though I had requested it. On the third day, one apple came after my feedback. This was the only time we were given fruit.

That one apple for us both was smaller than my daughter's fist and had a hole in it. We were fortunate that my husband was able to deliver an adequate amount.

What distressed me further was when a hotel staff member called two days after my daughter's first swab test to say that we both had to go for another test.

This seemed odd as for previous tests, there had been an SMS from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that gave specific details down to the exact pick-up time.

I explained that I did not receive a notification from MOH, but the caller insisted that our room number was on his list and if I did not want to comply, I could speak with his general manager.

His only instructions were for us to be picked up for our swab tests. There were no subsequent calls, and no one came to pick us up. No explanation or apology was offered for the obvious mistake.

To keep my sanity, I am working, cleaning, helping my child with schoolwork and play, and counting down to the end of quarantine today.

Sarah Lee Eu-li