Forum: Putting up season's greetings banners may not be sustainable

Updated
Published
55 sec ago

Banners bearing the festive greetings of constituency leaders are regularly put up in estates. It is a great way to remind residents of how much their leaders have done in nation-building and fostering a community spirit.

I wonder if we can explore more sustainable alternatives to this practice. I am concerned whether the banners can be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way when no longer needed.

There are also the cost considerations. We could save a lot from not having to print, distribute and discard these banners. The money could perhaps be channelled to other uses, such as healthcare and education, that have a greater impact on people's lives.

Koh Gek Lee

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top