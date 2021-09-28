Forum: Pupils about to take PSLE have gone through a lot in the past two years

As the parent of a child who will be sitting the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) soon, I am deeply concerned about what she has been through these two years, as well as her emotional and mental state going through this important examination.

These two years have been exceptional due to all the disruption and stress caused by Covid-19.

Circuit breakers, home-based learning and heightened alert measures have had an impact on the way school normally functions, and how teachers normally teach.

Both pupils and teachers have had to deal with much uncertainty, and had to make constant adjustments as part of pandemic management. I believe that this has taken a toll on both pupils and teachers.

I hope that the Ministry of Education will, in managing this year's PSLE, take into consideration what pupils have been subjected to these past two years, and how dealing with a pandemic situation could affect their learning.

Also, as this is the first year in which the new PSLE grading system will be implemented, there is some anxiety as to how it will affect their results.

All this adds up to exceptional stress that I believe many pupils in this present cohort are dealing with.

Connie Ang