Forum: Public transport workers trained to handle potential security threats

We refer to Mr Darren Ong’s feedback (Bus driver could have acted more promptly over unattended bag, May 18).

Our public transport workers are trained to take the necessary precautions, including conducting an initial inspection, when they come across or are alerted to unidentified objects. The Land Transport Authority and public transport operators also conduct regular exercises and briefings to ensure we are operationally prepared to handle potential security threats.

In this instance, we understand that the bus captain had acknowledged the unattended bag after being informed by Mr Ong.

In line with his training and standard operating procedure, the bus captain had intended to stop the bus safely at the next bus stop to conduct a check. However, before this could be done, the bag was claimed by another passenger.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ong for doing his part in ensuring the safety of our public transport system. Commuters should also be mindful about their personal belongings and not leave them unattended in public spaces.

We urge commuters to remain vigilant and report any suspicious item, activity or behaviour to public transport staff or through any of these channels: Call the police on 999, send an SMS to 71999, or submit information on the SGSecure mobile app.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority