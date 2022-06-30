Forum: Public speaking an important skill that should be trained from early age

The methods suggested by Ms Crystal Yeo Sim Yuen may help introvert students to get answers to their questions (Help introvert students be a part of class discussions, June 27).

However, they may not solve the introvert students' fear of public speaking.

Public speaking is daunting to most people, let alone introverts.

However, being able to speak up in public is an asset in work and social life.

Hence, it is important that all students be trained to speak up in classrooms.

Training in public speaking could start in kindergartens and primary schools with regular show-and-tell sessions. Teachers should ensure every pupil gets to do it.

Secondary school students could have lessons on public speaking as part of the school syllabus. Schools could also invite Toastmasters clubs to conduct workshops for their students.

To be able to speak up confidently in front of a group of people does not come naturally to most people. It needs to be nurtured and it is best to start young.

Lee Yim May