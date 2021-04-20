Forum: Public service strongly supports employment of mature workers

I refer to Ms Iris Lim's letter, "Government needs to set example in hiring older adults" (April 17).

The public service strongly supports the employment of mature workers.

We agree that employment and development must be based on merit and not on age.

It is for this reason that the public service will be taking the lead in extending its retirement and re-employment ages from July this year, one year ahead of the national schedule.

At the same time, we are supporting our officers to adapt to the changes that a longer career in the public service will bring.

These include making career coaching and additional training available across the public service, to help our officers to adapt to changing work demands and to take up different job positions.

Being signatories to the Pledge of Fair Employment Practices, we align our employment practices to guidelines set by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

We thank Ms Lim for her feedback and encourage her to contact us at PSD_QSM@psd.gov.sg so that we can look into the matter.

We will also step up efforts to educate the leaders, supervisors and human resources managers across the public service so that everyone plays his part in ensuring the employment and employability of mature workers.

Timothy Yap

Director (HR Policy)

Public Service Division