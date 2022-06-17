Forum: Public-private tie-ups the way to go for sustainability efforts to fight climate change

The Singapore Sports Hub story has highlighted that though public-private partnerships (PPPs) are fraught with challenges, such tie-ups are still not without potential (Sports Hub case need not spell the end of PPPs, June 14).

For instance, PPPs could be extended to sustainability and climate change defence efforts. By having the opportunity to operate beyond a binary state of just the public sector or private sector, such efforts can be amplified in both their impact and efficiency.

There are already examples of sustainability PPPs which have yielded win-win situations and very positive outcomes, such as the integration of private governance instruments like voluntary sustainability standards into public regulatory mechanisms to pursue sustainable development policies.

The PPP space, therefore, is one that could hold a lot of potential to achieve a multiplier effect and further drive sustainability efforts. Singapore could leverage its status as an international hub to take on a leadership role in the region and globally.

As threats to sustainability become more critical by the day, collaboration across sectors through PPPs could be the way to go to advance sustainability and climate change defence efforts.

This is especially so in Asia, given that it is among the regions most at risk from climate change.

Woon Wee Min