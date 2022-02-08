Forum: Public often quick to judge autistic kids and their parents

As a parent of an autistic child, I have received more than my fair share of disapproving looks and hushed whispers - directed at what many likely presume to be a spoilt brat and an overindulgent parent - whenever my son displays inappropriate social behaviour.

A study of autism services and support in Singapore published last year concluded that "the whole of society... needs to work together to fight autism stigma and discrimination".

In the study, a parent was quoted as saying: "(People) do not understand that some caregivers are trying to strike a balance between letting the children be independent and having some time for themselves… But the public may not be so accepting of special needs children."

According to a 2016 report, one in 150 Singapore children has autism, a higher rate than the World Health Organisation's global figure of one in 160 children.

The public can play a part by:

Not passing judgment too quickly.

Checking with parents on whether they need assistance.

Allowing parents time and space to pacify their child.

Refraining from commenting on the child's behaviour.

Refraining from commenting on the parenting style.

Most importantly, not assuming that they know best.

A little patience, empathy and graciousness go a long way towards reassuring these parents and children that they are valued and supported.

Leo Kee Chye