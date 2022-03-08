Forum: Public encouraged to download myResponder app

We thank Ms Ng Siew Cheng (Thankful for crew's professionalism) and Ms Lee Yilin (Heatstroke victim grateful for timely aid by passers-by and officers, but response system could be better) for their feedback on March 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is experiencing an unprecedented spike in the number of 995 calls because of the current Covid-19 situation. This has added stress on our EMS personnel and 995 call-takers. We are encouraged by the appreciation from Ms Ng and Ms Lee.

We thank the two people who rendered assistance to Ms Lee.

To enable a faster response by SCDF, callers can help by providing the 995 call-takers with as much information about the location of the incident as possible, such as landmarks or bus stop and lamp post numbers, should the address not be available.

In this regard, members of the public are encouraged to download SCDF's myResponder mobile application. The application has a Dial 995 feature which can automatically send one's geolocation to the 995 Operations Centre.

This is extremely useful in providing the precise location for SCDF, when we send help to persons in distress who are located at park connectors, nature trails or other places in Singapore where there is no address or clear landmarks.

Leslie Williams (Colonel)

Deputy Director, Corporate Communications

Singapore Civil Defence Force