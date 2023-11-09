Forum: Public education, community stewardship key thrusts of NParks’ wildlife management

We thank the Forum writer for her feedback in “People need to know what to do when dealing with wildlife” (Nov 4). Despite being a small island, Singapore is home to a wide range of biodiversity that occurs naturally in our green spaces. The National Parks Board (NParks) adopts a wildlife management framework that is backed by science and anchored in community outreach, with focused efforts on public education and strengthening stewardship among the community.

For instance, NParks regularly engages the community on how to have safe encounters with wildlife. This is done through educational talks, programmes and resources for schools catering to students ranging from pre-school to tertiary level.

The public can also learn how to appreciate local biodiversity sensitively and share spaces safely with wildlife through NParks’ public education collaterals and webinars at

https://go.gov.sg/animal-

advisories. Our nature community partners, such as the Herpetological Society of Singapore and Our Wild Neighbours, also have similar education and outreach efforts.

In addition, NParks aims to cultivate an informed citizenry that appreciates and respects nature, while fostering greater community stewardship. Besides working with various stakeholders such as public agencies, nature groups, and academics, we are happy to have many of our nature stewards, such as Nature Kakis, join us to educate, engage and encourage participation in local biodiversity- and conservation-related efforts.

Altogether, NParks’ science- and community-based approach to wildlife management aims to cultivate greater public awareness and understanding of our native biodiversity, to better manage the community’s encounters with nature.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to kill, trap, or take any wildlife without the approval of the director-general of wildlife management.

First-time offenders caught killing wildlife without the director-general’s approval can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months or both. Offenders can also be fined up to $50,000, imprisoned for up to two years, or both if the offence is committed in respect of a protected wildlife species.

If members of the public require assistance for wildlife-related issues, they should stay away and call NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600. They can also visit the Animal and Veterinary Service website for a list of animal management companies with trained personnel approved by the director-general to conduct specific activities restricted by the Wildlife Act.

Ryan Lee

Group Director, Wildlife Management

National Parks Board