Forum: PUB replaces old drain gratings progressively

We refer to the letter by Mr Danny Chow, "Cost should not be obstacle to preventing accidents" (Sept 28).

PUB has been progressively replacing existing on-road drain gratings as part of our drainage maintenance and upgrading works. Besides ensuring that these can effectively channel away storm water from road surfaces, we also adopt the latest design to enhance safety for road users.

Replacement of the drain gratings is done in accordance with the latest design and standards, last revised by the Land Transport Authority in 2011.

The new design (right) has grating bars that are perpendicular to traffic flow, and closer spacing between the drain grating and the road. This new grating design has been applied to all new road construction and drainage upgrading projects, and serves to reduce the risk of cycling accidents.

Since 2011, PUB has replaced about 270,000 drain gratings with the improved design through our drainage upgrading works.

PUB will continue to work with the relevant authorities to review the current approach and prioritisation of upgrading works, and enhance public safety.

We would also like to remind cyclists to exercise vigilance when cycling on the roads to stay safe.

Yeo Keng Soon

Director, Catchment and Waterways Department

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency