Forum: PSLE is a one-time judgment based on a narrow range of solely academic indicators

I refer to Mr Brent Lim Zi Jian's letter, "PSLE is best tool to objectively assess academic abilities" (May 6).

The purpose of education is to produce a well-rounded person with a thirst for knowledge, the courage to take action, compassion for others, commitment to overcome adversity and the ability to work in teams, and who knows how to apply all he has learnt to contribute to the country's progress, prosperity and harmony.

The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is a blunt tool incapable of measuring the multiple intelligences of a child.

Teachers know their pupils better than anyone else. They can assess them throughout the year, coach them and help them with their weaknesses. Education should be about helping a child find his talents, grow to love his capabilities and enjoy the learning process.

The PSLE is doing the opposite. It is a one-time judgment based on a narrow range of solely academic indicators.

It is stressful for children and parents, who feel like failures themselves when their children receive low grades.

It creates an uneven playing field for those talented in non-academic ways.

Add the billion-dollar tuition industry into this equation, and you can see that children whose parents provide them with more tuition have an advantage over those with less tuition and/or those with other talents.

If school is meant to mould children into people with similar skill sets who are all tested in the same way, I fear that artificial intelligence, machine learning and algorithms will soon replace the top scorers of our educational system.

Let's make every child a uniquely talented child, and not treat schools as merely factories that churn out top-scoring pupils.

Jack Sim