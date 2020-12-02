Forum: Proxies to help residents change addresses on NRIC online

We refer to Mr Ronnie Lim Ah Bee's letter (Making it simpler and more convenient to update address on NRIC, Nov 25).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) introduced the Online Change of Address e-service on Oct 1 to allow Singapore residents to update their residential address (whether local or overseas) conveniently via the e-service on ICA's website (https://go.gov.sg/ic-address) using their SingPass without having to make a trip to the neighbourhood police post, neighbourhood police centre or the ICA Building.

Since Oct 1, close to 35,000 residents have updated their address through this e-service.

The unique PIN which the applicant will receive at his new address after he has updated it online is meant to verify that the applicant is indeed living at the new address. This is to prevent abuse and fraud, and ensures that the new address is legitimate and belongs to the applicant.

ICA is aware that not all Singapore residents are familiar with transacting online and may experience difficulties doing so. These applicants may appoint proxies who are SingPass holders, such as family members and friends, to apply online on their behalf. Applicants who do not have proxies to assist them may visit the ICA Building for assistance.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority