Forum: Provide more avenues to utilise unused U-Save rebates

The Government has been giving households GST Voucher - U-Save rebates to help with utility bills.

Households like mine living in smaller Housing Board flats receive proportionally higher rebates.

As our bills are also smaller, I have over the years accumulated unused rebates in excess of $1,000.

I think that I am not alone among smaller flat dwellers in wishing that this unused balance could be used to offset other fees like, for example, service and conservancy charges. Or perhaps it could be used to partially offset the purchase of energy-efficient appliances from approved vendors.

With the GST Voucher scheme set to be enhanced when the GST rate is increased, I hope small households can get more avenues to utilise unused rebates.

Chai Meng Woei